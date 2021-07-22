Maria Kask

Editorial Watercolours

Watercolour illustrations for Vi Magazine – for stories written by swedish authors

Painted on Arches paper with Winsor & Newton Colours

Check my personal portfolio site – I have animated them too after scanning them.

