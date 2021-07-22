Chrissie

Adventurepreneur Podcast Branding

Adventurepreneur Podcast Branding handlettering design illustration branding
The Adventurepreneur Podcast needed a brand identity that accurately reflected its inspiring, bold, and authentic nature. We re-envisioned the brand and created a family of logos that represented the many adventure themes of the podcast. The new designs embody the vision and “the cool factor” that Jeremy, the host, and all of his guests bring to the show.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
