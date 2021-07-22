Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MixupMarket

Comila X5 for Website x5

MixupMarket
MixupMarket
  • Save
Comila X5 for Website x5 x5 template google fonts web template web template web design web designer slider icons jquery html5 designer design css3 creative onepage landing page website x5 template x5 website x5
Download color palette

Welcome back to the new Website X5 Landing Page, Comila X5 for Website x5 2021.3.3 is a template with animated page elements, Background Slider, Popup Newsletter Form & More. Yellow, white, and black colors are used.

Features:

Vegas Slider
Google Fonts
Animated Button Object
Simple Seperator Object 
*NEW*Popup Newsletter form
*NEW*Instructions Included
*NEW*Website x5 2021.3.3 and above required

View demo: https://mixup-market.co.uk/item/comila-x5/

MixupMarket
MixupMarket

More by MixupMarket

View profile
    • Like