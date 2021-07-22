Trending designs to inspire you
Welcome back to the new Website X5 Landing Page, Comila X5 for Website x5 2021.3.3 is a template with animated page elements, Background Slider, Popup Newsletter Form & More. Yellow, white, and black colors are used.
Features:
Vegas Slider
Google Fonts
Animated Button Object
Simple Seperator Object
*NEW*Popup Newsletter form
*NEW*Instructions Included
*NEW*Website x5 2021.3.3 and above required
View demo: https://mixup-market.co.uk/item/comila-x5/