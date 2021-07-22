GoodyFoody - Web design [Product page]

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey 👋,
I would like to show you another project I was working on with SCR.Design. This is a product page of GoodyFoody. Here is a Landing page.
-----—
GoodyFoody is manufacturer of plant-based products in Slovakia.
💻 Live Preview soon
Feel free to write your opinion in the comment section. 😊🙏
SCR.Design | SCR.Design Dribbble
🚀My Instagram | 🖼My Behance