Cassandra Nunley

One Stop Shop

One Stop Shop ux wellness medical ui
I've spent a lot of time dreaming about a one stop shop for all things medical. While I'm working on the information architecture and user testing, I thought I'd post some of my ideas for the branding.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Cassandra Nunley

