Aleksandar Stojanović

725contact - Mobile App

Aleksandar Stojanović
Aleksandar Stojanović
725contact - Mobile App mobile app mobile app figma minimal uiux uxui ux clean typography design user interface ui
  1. 725contact_Mobile_Aleksandar_Stojanovic_Dribbble_Shot_06.png
  2. 725contact_Mobile_Aleksandar_Stojanovic_Dribbble_Shot_03.png
  3. 725contact_Mobile_Aleksandar_Stojanovic_Dribbble_Shot_00.png
  4. 725contact_Mobile_Aleksandar_Stojanovic_Dribbble_Shot_04.png

725Contact helps people by providing them immediate contact with people in their contact list, when they are in a stressful situation and a device not present situation.

The 725Contact solution solves the systemic device-not-present problem faced by an estimated 30 million smartphone-owning individuals annually in the U.S. alone. The service provides rapid restoration of a subscriber's severed telecommunications caused by smartphone-not-present:
Through a mobile app, the subscriber’s contact list is continually updated securely to the 725Contact cloud.

Aleksandar Stojanović
Aleksandar Stojanović
Independent Product Designer
