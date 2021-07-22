Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Paper Tube Mockup

Free Paper Tube Mockup packaging mockup
We designed for you premium quality Free Paper Tube Mockup, which help you to showcase paper tube designs for presentation via smart-object layer.

I hope you like it :)

Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 5000×3750 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Download Free Paper Tube Mockup

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
