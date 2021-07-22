Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lifestyle Boutique | Pastel Color UI

Lifestyle Boutique | Pastel Color UI inspiration excercise lifestyle color pastel illustration design xd figma clean minimal ui
A minimal design to represent a lifestyle app, few quick selection menu's, soft pastel colors and referrals.
My very first design in Figma for Dribbble.
Let me know what do you think about it?

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/vijnikhil/
Instagram - https://www.insgagram.com/iamnikhilvij/
Web - https://www.nikhilvij.in

