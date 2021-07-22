Boxer X5 for Website x5

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Want a template to promote your software, well we have you covered with our newest template for website x5 2021.3.3 called Boxer X5, a single page template to promote your product or service comes with website x5 objects, font awesome 5 and a custom preloader. You won’t find another website x5 template like it.
Features inculde:
Google fonts
FontAwesome 5
Animated Buttons website x5 Object
Built in animations
Custom Preloader
and more
View demo: https://mixup-market.co.uk/item/boxer-x5/