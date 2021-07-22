Boxer X5 for Website x5

Want a template to promote your software, well we have you covered with our newest template for website x5 2021.3.3 called Boxer X5, a single page template to promote your product or service comes with website x5 objects, font awesome 5 and a custom preloader. You won’t find another website x5 template like it.

Features inculde:

Google fonts

FontAwesome 5

Animated Buttons website x5 Object

Built in animations

Custom Preloader

and more

View demo: https://mixup-market.co.uk/item/boxer-x5/