Boxer X5 for Website x5

Want a template to promote your software, well we have you covered with our newest template for website x5 2021.3.3 called Boxer X5, a single page template to promote your product or service comes with website x5 objects, font awesome 5 and a custom preloader. You won’t find another website x5 template like it.

Features inculde:

Google fonts
FontAwesome 5
Animated Buttons website x5 Object
Built in animations
Custom Preloader
and more

View demo: https://mixup-market.co.uk/item/boxer-x5/

