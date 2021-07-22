725contact Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
725Contact helps people by providing them immediate contact with people in their contact list, when they are in a stressful situation and a device not present situation.
The 725Contact solution solves the systemic device-not-present problem faced by an estimated 30 million smartphone-owning individuals annually in the U.S. alone. The service provides rapid restoration of a subscriber's severed telecommunications caused by smartphone-not-present:
Through a mobile app, the subscriber’s contact list is continually updated securely to the 725Contact cloud.