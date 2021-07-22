Shelby Moring

BLACKPINK "Playing With Fire" Typographic Poster Concept

This typographic and illustrated poster concept was inspired by the song "Playing With Fire" by Blackpink. I loved the fire imagery in the song, and also wanted to evoke retro design aesthetic in the final image.

