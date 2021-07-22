Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jessica Elle

Free Wafer Chocolate Bar Packaging Mockup

We designed for you Free Wafer Chocolate Bar Packaging Mockup, which help you to showcase wafer and candy sachet packaging designs for presentation. Create a flawless presentation via smart-object layers.

File Type: Psd
Dimensions: 5000×3750 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Download Free Wafer Packaging Mockup

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Jessica Elle
