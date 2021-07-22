Tran Thao

N of Playground Christmas 3D Typography

N of Playground Christmas 3D Typography animation aquarium typography alphabet blender low poly ui illustration type face motion graphics christmas 36 days of type graphic design cute 3d
N for @36daysoftype. N for The aquarium !!!
Thanks for watching my work!
Full Project: 36 Days of Playground Christmas Type Project
