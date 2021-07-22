artforgame

Slot winnings - animation design

In the video you can see animated screens of Big win, Mega win and Super win.

Each time the game background is darkened, a red wooden gate and a congratulatory inscription appear on top of the reel.

The larger the win, the more decor on the screen. For additional decoration, gold coins, bells, lanterns and green leaves are used.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/trees-of-fortune/

