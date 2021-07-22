Slot winnings - animation design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In the video you can see animated screens of Big win, Mega win and Super win.
⠀
Each time the game background is darkened, a red wooden gate and a congratulatory inscription appear on top of the reel.
⠀
The larger the win, the more decor on the screen. For additional decoration, gold coins, bells, lanterns and green leaves are used.
⠀
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/trees-of-fortune/
#bigwin #bigwin #megawin #superwin #win #winnings #slotwinnings #Oriental #Orientalthemed #Orientalslot #Orientalsymbols #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines