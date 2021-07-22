Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Megan Hoeffliger

InDepth Printing

Megan Hoeffliger
Megan Hoeffliger
InDepth Printing
INDEPTH PRINTING
InDepth Printing is a screen printing shop that I created branding for. As a play on words, InDepth uses a submarine as an icon. I wanted to created a simple design that could be used in many different use cases

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Megan Hoeffliger
Megan Hoeffliger

