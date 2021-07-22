Tom Deja

Give in to the Flavor

Tom Deja
Tom Deja
Hire Me
  • Save
Give in to the Flavor retro design fake vintage soft drink soda fake ad vintage design design vector illustration graphic design illustration
Download color palette

More faux-vintage advertising fakery. This was for the "cover" of a playlist I made for my recent vacation, and it pretty aptly described my state of mind at that time.

Tom Deja
Tom Deja
Chicago-based Graphic Designer/Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Tom Deja

View profile
    • Like