Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
rastovicfilip

Johnsons & Johnsons Abstract Composition Design Illustration

rastovicfilip
rastovicfilip
Hire Me
  • Save
Johnsons & Johnsons Abstract Composition Design Illustration graphic design 3d art 3d illustration illustration 3d artist graphic designer graphicdesign abstractcomposition abstract composition set set design 3dcomposition abstract composition stylized styleframe product 3d modeling modeling
Download color palette

A shot I did for Johnsons & Johnsons Medical Devices.
Art direction: Severine Flamand
Agency: Ward6

rastovicfilip
rastovicfilip
Stylized & Abstract 3D Design And Illustration
Hire Me

More by rastovicfilip

View profile
    • Like