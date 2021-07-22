Text Effects

Business Card Mockup

Text Effects
Text Effects
  • Save
Business Card Mockup business card mockup mockup motion graphics graphic design ui illustration design 80s logo text logo light designposter 3d text 3d business card business
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

Smart object layers (simply double click layer, place design, and save)
1 shadow overlay options (with ability to adjust intensity)
High resolution 6000x4000 px 300 dpi
Customizable color options
Business Card vertical and horizontal
All object & shadows isolated
All mockups and items can be moved around creating their own unique scenes :)

Text Effects
Text Effects

More by Text Effects

View profile
    • Like