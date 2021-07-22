Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reze Housing Identity

Reze Housing Identity identity branding real estate logo house
Reze Housing is a real estate firm that provides luxurious and comfortable homes to future home owners.

I created an identity using some ideas I harnessed after several research was carried out. I used the brand initials, "R" and "H" which stands for Reze Housing respectively, and i also included a home icon to represent housing during the design process.

With this concepts, I created an identity that is professional, friendly and modern.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
