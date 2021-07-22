Reze Housing Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Reze Housing is a real estate firm that provides luxurious and comfortable homes to future home owners.
I created an identity using some ideas I harnessed after several research was carried out. I used the brand initials, "R" and "H" which stands for Reze Housing respectively, and i also included a home icon to represent housing during the design process.
With this concepts, I created an identity that is professional, friendly and modern.