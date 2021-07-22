Gradient Business Cards Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿
Do you mind adding a little abstract gradient to your minimalistic scene composition? No need to panic and worry about depleting the elegant, serious style of a made mockup scene: colorful frisky textures are delivered in a reserved way to be stylish and not tacky.