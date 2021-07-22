Text Effects

Business Card Mockup

Text Effects
Text Effects
  • Save
Business Card Mockup branding motion graphics graphic design ui illustration design 80s logo text logo light designposter 3d text 3d card mockup card mockup business business card
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

There is a Smart Object on the mockup to help you to adjust your design. Just drag and drop it. It’s incredibly simple to use. Easy to recolor by using solid color layers.

Text Effects
Text Effects

More by Text Effects

View profile
    • Like