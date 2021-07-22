Dieggo Lima

Hyundai Santa Cruz - Sketch

Dieggo Lima
Dieggo Lima
  • Save
Hyundai Santa Cruz - Sketch sketchbook sketching pencil sketches sketch graphic design
Download color palette

The Hyundai Santa Cruz, which was designed by designer SangYup Lee, current Chief Designer at Hyundai, he also designed the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, which I think is one of the most beautiful, he also designed the Corvette Z06. This is the fantastic automotive world!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Dieggo Lima
Dieggo Lima

More by Dieggo Lima

View profile
    • Like