Emma Jean

Daily UI :: 026 Subscribe

Emma Jean
Emma Jean
  • Save
Daily UI :: 026 Subscribe branding ui design dailyui ux figma
Download color palette

Email subscription pop-up window for my design concept called CoolCare. CoolCare is a digital service that matches parents with babysitters that are a right fit for their family!

#dailyUI #emailsignup #childcare

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Emma Jean
Emma Jean

More by Emma Jean

View profile
    • Like