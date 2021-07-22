Tayler Freund

Orbit Love launch - Custom 3d animations built in Webflow

Tayler Freund
Tayler Freund
Hire Me
  • Save
Orbit Love launch - Custom 3d animations built in Webflow webflow blurred colors gradient website bright website 80s website landing page web website animations 3d motion graphics
Download color palette

Super stoked on BrandWeld's butt kicking on this project. Custom 3D animations built in Webflow, custom integrations and and animations. Over 20 pages and templates and above all a spectacular launch on Product Hunt - 2nd product of the day! Stars go out to the Orbit team!

Great project to be apart of!

Give an Awwwards upvote for us https://www.awwwards.com/sites/orbit-3

and see the live version here: https://orbit.love

Tayler Freund
Tayler Freund
SaaS forward Webflow Dev/UX'er Product Designer & No-Coder
Hire Me

More by Tayler Freund

View profile
    • Like