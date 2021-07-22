Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative

Stephan Cote

Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative
Matt Higgins for Doxology Creative
Stephan Cote counseling leadership coaching brand identity
Stephan Cote counseling leadership coaching brand identity monogram logo branding design typography type
Stephan Cote counseling leadership coaching brand identity monogram logo branding design typography type
Stephan Cote counseling leadership coaching brand identity monogram logo branding design typography type
Primary logo marks for Stephan Cote's personal leadership coaching brand. Infused with knowledge, wisdom, and approachability.

Type: {modified} IBM Plex Sans & IBM Plex Serif

Doxology Creative
Doxology Creative
Building brands that drive culture & empower their community
