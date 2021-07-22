Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tayler Freund

Orbit's new Webflow Website - orbit.love

Tayler Freund
Tayler Freund
Hire Me
  • Save
Orbit's new Webflow Website - orbit.love landing page web webflow bright bright website gradient website space website animated website animation website space
Download color palette

Super stoked on BrandWeld's butt kicking on this project. Custom 3D animations built in Webflow, custom integrations and and animations. Over 20 pages and templates and above all a spectacular launch on Product Hunt - 2nd product of the day! Stars go out to the Orbit team!

Great project to be apart of!

Give an Awwwards upvote for us https://www.awwwards.com/sites/orbit-3

and see the live version here: https://orbit.love

Tayler Freund
Tayler Freund
SaaS forward Webflow Dev/UX'er Product Designer & No-Coder
Hire Me

More by Tayler Freund

View profile
    • Like