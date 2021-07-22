Recicla mais Plástico

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An initiative by Unilever, Carrefour, Cetrel and Recicletool to encourage the habit of recycling plastic – especially those that make up the packaging of Unilever products. Through the collection and disposal of this plastic for the recycling chain, we seek to achieve the goal of reducing its incorrect disposal in our cities, streams and water bodies, including helping in the effort to prevent them from reaching the oceans.
Live: https://reciclamaisplastico.com.br