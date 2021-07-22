Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anna Gaudencio

Recicla mais Plástico

Anna Gaudencio
Anna Gaudencio
Recicla mais Plástico
An initiative by Unilever, Carrefour, Cetrel and Recicletool to encourage the habit of recycling plastic – especially those that make up the packaging of Unilever products. Through the collection and disposal of this plastic for the recycling chain, we seek to achieve the goal of reducing its incorrect disposal in our cities, streams and water bodies, including helping in the effort to prevent them from reaching the oceans.

Live: https://reciclamaisplastico.com.br

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Anna Gaudencio
Anna Gaudencio

