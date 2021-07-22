Trending designs to inspire you
Ariana Grande
Brand Identity Concept / Personal Case Study
An icon as famous as Ariana Grande deserves an iconic mark. The AG mark representing Ariana’s initials carefully come together to form a teardrop shape, which is said to symbolize tears of joy, also a testament to a woman who is bold and walks to the beat of her own drum.