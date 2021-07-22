Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lorenzo Rodriguez

Media Works Agency Logo Design

Lorenzo Rodriguez
Lorenzo Rodriguez
Media Works Agency Logo Design design ui logotype rounded logo vector logo design eye camera multimedia agency brand logo
Hi Guys,

Happy to share with you my logo design made for Multimedia Agency website. I tried to combine an Eye (Vision) and a Camera (Media) to represent the company's message.
Feel free to let me know what do you think about the design and if you have any comments, all appreciated!

Lorenzo Rodriguez
Lorenzo Rodriguez

