BDAM X HBCU Connect

Today at 3PM PST / 6PM EST we're co-hosting an event with HBCU Connect, a social network connecting HBCU graduates with professional, educational, and networking opportunities. Microsoft community BDAM (Black Designers at Microsoft) are excited to share their stories, peel back the curtain into life at Microsoft, and highlight job opportunities at various design studios across the company.

Invite is still open! Register now:
https://hbcuconnect.com/resumes/?cid=149&src=msdesign

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Inspiring stories from our worldwide team of designers.

