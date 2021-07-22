BDAM X HBCU Connect

Trending designs to inspire you
Today at 3PM PST / 6PM EST we're co-hosting an event with HBCU Connect, a social network connecting HBCU graduates with professional, educational, and networking opportunities. Microsoft community BDAM (Black Designers at Microsoft) are excited to share their stories, peel back the curtain into life at Microsoft, and highlight job opportunities at various design studios across the company.
Invite is still open! Register now:
https://hbcuconnect.com/resumes/?cid=149&src=msdesign
