Jordan Grimes

Justin Fields - Brand Identity

Jordan Grimes
Jordan Grimes
Justin Fields - Brand Identity bears chicago bears quarterback qb concept black f badge athlete branding justin fields chicago football logo branding typography
  1. JF1_Branding_Hero_Dribbb-1.jpg
  2. JF1_Branding_Hero_Dribbb-2.jpg
  3. JF1_Branding_Hero_Dribbb-3.jpg
  4. JF1_Branding_Hero_Dribbb-4.jpg
  5. JF1_Branding_Hero_Dribbb-5.jpg
  6. JF1_Branding_Hero_Dribbb-6.jpg
  7. JF1_Branding_Hero_Dribbb-7.jpg

I am excited to finally have a QB of the future here in Chicago. So excited that I created a brand identity for him.
Here is my full project page: https://jordangrimes.work/justin-fields

