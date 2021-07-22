Trending designs to inspire you
How is it going, guys?
I wanna share with you my new app — a service that helps teams create and manage their tasks📝
The main goal was to create a concept of the task management desktop app that illustrate the main key points of how this app will be used by the target audience and why it will be convenient for them.
The task has been implemented for 2 weeks. During this period, I have conducted in-depth interviews, competitor analysis, created an ultra simple flow and designed a prototype. The final stage was the development of the UI Kit and the creation of visual design 🔜