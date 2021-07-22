Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Saloon Finder

Saloon Finder dribble best uiux mobile app saloon app saloon finder branding logo ux illustration minimal figmadesign figma ui web design
App that let users search saloon near them based on their current/selected location. User can change the location as per their convenient. User can search and book saloon as per the time availability of the saloon.

What do you like about the ui design and what you don't. Please comment and let it improve even more. Thank you for watching. :)

