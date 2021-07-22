Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alejandra Cano
Improving MX Product Design

University of the arts e-learning platform

Alejandra Cano
Improving MX Product Design
Alejandra Cano for Improving MX Product Design
Hire Us
  • Save
University of the arts e-learning platform web concept ui deesign web typography figma e-learning ui
Download color palette

Hi there Dribbbler community!
This month the challenge was different: we decided to be bold and use risky typefaces for an e-learning platform.

I had some fun doing the concept for a university of the arts platform, adding some digital collage in there.
Don't forget to share some love and leave a comment if you see something that can be improved.
---------------------
Want to know more about us and our talented team and UX community? Don't forget to check out our page: https://www.itexico.com/our-services/digital-product-design

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Improving MX Product Design
Improving MX Product Design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Improving MX Product Design

View profile
    • Like