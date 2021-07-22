University of the arts e-learning platform

Hi there Dribbbler community!

This month the challenge was different: we decided to be bold and use risky typefaces for an e-learning platform.



I had some fun doing the concept for a university of the arts platform, adding some digital collage in there.

Don't forget to share some love and leave a comment if you see something that can be improved.

Want to know more about us and our talented team and UX community? Don't forget to check out our page: https://www.itexico.com/our-services/digital-product-design