Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
PopArt Studio

Lawyer firm branding design

PopArt Studio
PopArt Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Lawyer firm branding design attorney branding attorney lawyer firm logo lawyer firm branding lawyer firm corporate design navy blue justice logo scale lawyer scale logo clean logo clean branding mockup stationery design minimal branding branding minimal logo shield logo lawyer lawyer logo
Lawyer firm branding design attorney branding attorney lawyer firm logo lawyer firm branding lawyer firm corporate design navy blue justice logo scale lawyer scale logo clean logo clean branding mockup stationery design minimal branding branding minimal logo shield logo lawyer lawyer logo
Lawyer firm branding design attorney branding attorney lawyer firm logo lawyer firm branding lawyer firm corporate design navy blue justice logo scale lawyer scale logo clean logo clean branding mockup stationery design minimal branding branding minimal logo shield logo lawyer lawyer logo
Lawyer firm branding design attorney branding attorney lawyer firm logo lawyer firm branding lawyer firm corporate design navy blue justice logo scale lawyer scale logo clean logo clean branding mockup stationery design minimal branding branding minimal logo shield logo lawyer lawyer logo
Lawyer firm branding design attorney branding attorney lawyer firm logo lawyer firm branding lawyer firm corporate design navy blue justice logo scale lawyer scale logo clean logo clean branding mockup stationery design minimal branding branding minimal logo shield logo lawyer lawyer logo
Lawyer firm branding design attorney branding attorney lawyer firm logo lawyer firm branding lawyer firm corporate design navy blue justice logo scale lawyer scale logo clean logo clean branding mockup stationery design minimal branding branding minimal logo shield logo lawyer lawyer logo
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png
  5. 5.png
  6. 6.png

Our designers always do justice to our clients.

Our brand identity concept for a law firm boasts an elegant and professional color combination, with deep blue as the dominant color, instilling trustworthiness and integrity.

The logo is inspired by the motifs of law - the sword of justice, shield, balance of justice, and Ionic column complement the overall sleek and minimal layout with custom-designed elements.

PopArt Studio
PopArt Studio
Intuitive UI/UX, Web Design, Branding, Logo & Graphic Design
Hire Me

More by PopArt Studio

View profile
    • Like