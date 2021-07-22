Capture* - Instagram for photographers! 📸

Made this design concept of an application similar to Instagram but specifically aimed at photographers where they can post their latest clicks and share their dazzling videos with fellow Capturers!

Thank you for your time! ✨

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shoot me an e-mail regarding any business: harsh.v.kansagara@gmail.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/uxharsh

Twitter: www.twitter.com/harshux

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/harsh-kansagara

Upwork: www.upwork.com/freelancers/~013d89bd8e88deaac0

Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/harshux