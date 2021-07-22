Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Harsh Kansagara

*Capture* - Instagram for photographers! 📸

Harsh Kansagara
Harsh Kansagara
  • Save
*Capture* - Instagram for photographers! 📸 ui redesign ui design instagram ui redesign instagram for photographers instagram redesign capture instagram neumorphic neumorphism ui ux design branding
Download color palette

Made this design concept of an application similar to Instagram but specifically aimed at photographers where they can post their latest clicks and share their dazzling videos with fellow Capturers!

Thank you for your time! ✨

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shoot me an e-mail regarding any business: harsh.v.kansagara@gmail.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/uxharsh
Twitter: www.twitter.com/harshux
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/harsh-kansagara
Upwork: www.upwork.com/freelancers/~013d89bd8e88deaac0
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/harshux

Harsh Kansagara
Harsh Kansagara

More by Harsh Kansagara

View profile
    • Like