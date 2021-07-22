Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Onefox

Travel logo animation

Onefox
Onefox
Hire Me
  • Save
Travel logo animation motion ae aftereffects icon animation motion graphics animated logo logoanimation 2d animation intro logo reveal logo branding animation logo animation logo design
Travel logo animation motion ae aftereffects icon animation motion graphics animated logo logoanimation 2d animation intro logo reveal logo branding animation logo animation logo design
Travel logo animation motion ae aftereffects icon animation motion graphics animated logo logoanimation 2d animation intro logo reveal logo branding animation logo animation logo design
Download color palette
  1. Triptravel-1(1).mp4
  2. triptravel1.png
  3. triptravel2.png
  4. triptravel3.png

Logo animation for a booking platform. Triptravel is a simple and fast way to book the trip of your dreams.

Got a project in mind? office@onefoxdesign.com

You are always welcome to visit our website HERE

Follow us on: Facebook & Instagram & Twitter

Onefox
Onefox
A full-service creative agency
Hire Me

More by Onefox

View profile
    • Like