Estepheny Abreu

Daily UI Challenge 001 — Sign up

Estepheny Abreu

Daily UI Challenge 001 — Sign up product design mobile design ui app
Daily UI #001
Hey everyone 👋 
I've decided to do the Daily UI Challenge over the next 100 days in order to improve my skills 💪

The first challenge is a Sign up page. And the result? A clean visual exploration combined with a super cool illustration from Ouch! 
Stay tuned for more ✌️

Check out Ouch! illustrations:
https://icons8.com/illustrations

Posted on Jul 22, 2021



