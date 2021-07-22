Daily UI Challenge 001 — Sign up

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI #001
Hey everyone 👋
I've decided to do the Daily UI Challenge over the next 100 days in order to improve my skills 💪
The first challenge is a Sign up page. And the result? A clean visual exploration combined with a super cool illustration from Ouch!
Stay tuned for more ✌️
Check out Ouch! illustrations:
https://icons8.com/illustrations