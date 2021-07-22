Embatik Cafe and Boutique Logo

This project, consists of shapes and lines that are a type of the New Age Geometry logo and is the starting point of this logo concept. Inspired by the blend of Coffee and Batik which is a typical culture of Indonesia. This logo reflects a place that is both a coffee shop and a batik gallery where visitors can buy batik products such as unique clothes and souvenirs while enjoying coffee and relaxing. Colors and symbols are used as patterns that are integrated with branding elements.