Sabarish Sanjay

Sketch Icon for Mac

Sabarish Sanjay
Sabarish Sanjay
apple application macintosh sketch app branding app ui ux design app design uxdesign application ui illustration logo icon mac app mac icon macbook mac sketch
A tribute to Sketch for being my buddy from dawn to dusk.

Love for Sketch never ends.

How would you like this as your app icon for Mac?
Sabarish Sanjay
Sabarish Sanjay
I practice human-centric design & I make digital more human.
