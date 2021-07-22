Juan Carlos
Rive

Bubble Demo

Juan Carlos
Rive
Juan Carlos for Rive
  • Save
Download color palette

This is an example of the use of Bones in Rive. Each bone controls each side of the bubble, so you can deform the bubble and create this effect. You can see it here https://rive.app/community/629-1225-bubble-demo/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Rive
Rive

More by Rive

View profile
    • Like