Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an example of the use of Bones in Rive. Each bone controls each side of the bubble, so you can deform the bubble and create this effect. You can see it here https://rive.app/community/629-1225-bubble-demo/