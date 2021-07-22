Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

Brandenstein / Brand Design Agency For Nonprofit Organizations

Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
  • Save
Brandenstein / Brand Design Agency For Nonprofit Organizations website ux branding agency social enterprise web development webflow social impact nonprofit logo website design web design brand designer brand design branding agency design agency user experience design sprint hero section brand design agency
Download color palette

Brandenstein is a branding studio that collaborates with social impact businesses by offering an all-in-one branding package that aids them in aligning all stakeholders and connecting with their audience faster.

See for yourself 👉 Brandenstein's new website

Are you a social enterprise, a socially responsible business, a nonprofit, or a social impact business? Let's create your brand in 7 weeks 👉 Contact us

Medium | Twitter | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

More by Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

View profile
    • Like