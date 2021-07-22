Annabel

Money App

Annabel
Annabel
  • Save
Money App mobile app product design bank app fintech money illustration design website uiux graphic design branding ui logo
Download color palette

A fintech application that can perform banking transactions, pay and track your expenses. Included here is the Transactions page, Cards page and Homepage. Feel free to ask any question or make a request: amadiannabel0@gmail.com

Annabel
Annabel

More by Annabel

View profile
    • Like