Carpathion Mountains Tour Landing

UKR В цьому дизайні я постаралась розкрити інформацію про тур в Карпати, малюнки гір, невеликі векторні зображення створюють атмосферу, в яку клієнт справді захоче поринути, та забронювати місце в турі.

ENG In this design, I tried to reveal information about the tour to the Carpathians, drawings of mountains, small vector images create an atmosphere in which the client really wants to plunge, and book a place on the tour

RUS В этом дизайне я постаралась раскрыть информацию о туре в Карпаты, рисунки гор, небольшие векторные изображения создают атмосферу, в которую клиент действительно захочет окунуться и забронировать место в туре