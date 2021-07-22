Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Настя Марчук

Carpathion Mountains Tour Landing

Carpathion Mountains Tour Landing icon typography ui branding logo illustration vector web-designe ux design
UKR В цьому дизайні я постаралась розкрити інформацію про тур в Карпати, малюнки гір, невеликі векторні зображення створюють атмосферу, в яку клієнт справді захоче поринути, та забронювати місце в турі.
ENG In this design, I tried to reveal information about the tour to the Carpathians, drawings of mountains, small vector images create an atmosphere in which the client really wants to plunge, and book a place on the tour
RUS В этом дизайне я постаралась раскрыть информацию о туре в Карпаты, рисунки гор, небольшие векторные изображения создают атмосферу, в которую клиент действительно захочет окунуться и забронировать место в туре

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
