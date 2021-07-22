Logo Design - Purify

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone,
Excited to share the new 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗳𝘆 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me (designed for an Indian client). I have used Adobe Illustrator software. Hopefully you all will like.
Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
✉ anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com
Thank you