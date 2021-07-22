Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anirban Majumdar

Logo Design - Purify

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar
  • Save
Logo Design - Purify ux ui creative design vector typography illustration branding graphic design logo designer logo
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗳𝘆 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me (designed for an Indian client). I have used Adobe Illustrator software. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar

More by Anirban Majumdar

View profile
    • Like