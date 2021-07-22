OPG - Food Shop | Web app UI/UX

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hi 👋
Client would like to be the first on the market to enable OPGs / farmers and in general producers to market and sell their products in an easy way. On the other hand, for the buyers to find targeted offers more easily without going to the OPG physically. At this moment, the client showed interest in a web application for buyers which they can use to purchase the goods.
👉 You can see the whole process on the link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123951387/OPG-Food-Shop-Web-app-UIUX?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Uros Todoric
Uros Todoric

