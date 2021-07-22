Krishna
Chargebee Design

GIF for Wielding Freemium

Krishna
Chargebee Design
Krishna for Chargebee Design
  • Save
GIF for Wielding Freemium gif 2d animation
GIF for Wielding Freemium gif 2d animation
Download color palette
  1. ZOOM_samurai_Homepage_GIF.gif
  2. samurai_Homepage_GIF.gif

If a picture says a thousand words, then animation shouts ten thousand. We created this GIF out of the illustration for Wielding Freemium Homepage Design. Cause it looked cool 😎

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Chargebee Design
Chargebee Design
Rethinking design for Subscription Billing & RevOps

More by Chargebee Design

View profile
    • Like