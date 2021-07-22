Khat ecommerce mobile app - Veve

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋
Today I am sharing one of many app design i have worked on this month, its a market place for khat products, locally known as Mirraa. Crafted with React Native and designed in Figma.
Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for your likes and comments!
Press L to support me 👻
and follow maxthestranger for more content!