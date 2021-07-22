Krishna
Wielding Freemium - Animated Video Bumpers

Video Bumper created for all the videos recorded during the Wielding Freemium the Virtual Gathering.
Wielding Freemium - A virtual gathering to understand the whys, and, especially, the hows of freemium. One insightful talk at a time.

Please follow the link below to watch the recordings.
https://www.chargebee.com/wielding-freemium/

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
