Wielding Freemium - Twitter Post - GIF

This was a GIF created for our Twitter Post to promote the Virtual gathering, Wielding Freemium.
The Katana/Sword reflects the main idea, inspired by the following, brilliant observation from Tinyseed's (formerly Drip's) Rob Walling about Freemium: 'Freemium is like a Samurai sword: unless you're a master at using it, you can cut your arm off.'